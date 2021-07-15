Give attention to students falling behind in online learning, deputy education minister tells teachers, schools

Deputy Education Minister II Datuk Mah Hang Soon in a statement said the intervention move should be taken quickly to assist such students especially when schools reopen. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, July 15 — Teachers and schools have been urged to give attention to students who may have been falling behind the syllabus under the online home-based Teaching and Learning (PdPR).

Deputy Education Minister II Datuk Mah Hang Soon in a statement said the intervention move should be taken quickly to assist such students especially when schools reopen.

“Thank you to all the dedicated teachers who have been presenting lessons and guiding students during PdPR.

“The government is always striving to make improvements to the implementation of PdPR as well as increasing its availability towards integrated learning with digital elements because access to quality education is a basic right of every student regardless of their background,” he said.

He told reporters after virtually launching the 2021 Free Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) Online Tuition Programme for secondary schools in the parliamentary constituency of Tanjung Piai, Pontian today.

Commenting further, Mah said the programme which would benefit 1,500 SPM candidates was an initiative of Tanjung Piai MP Datuk Seri Wee Jeck Seng who is also Deputy Primary Industries and Commodities Minister II.

He said the programme is a supplementary learning medium to the existing PdPR and is aimed at boosting self-learning SPM candidates apart from facilitating the flexible revision of Form Four and Five topics and subjects.

Meanwhile, Wee in a separate statement said 1,500 SPM students from nine secondary schools, one secondary religious school and one vocational college in Tanjung Piai constituency can start following the programme from this month until December.

The programme covers 17 subjects in the Form Four and Five syllabus to make it easier for students to review by accessing instructional videos at any time according to their level of self-learning progress,” he said.

Parents or SPM candidates of secondary schools in the Tanjung Piai parliamentary constituency can visit https://tanjungpiaituition.com/ for more information. — Bernama