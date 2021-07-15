General Operation Force: RM399,000 worth of vape liquid seized in Penang

PASIR MAS, July 15 — The Seventh Battalion of the General Operation Force (GOF7) seized 3,990 bottles of vape liquid of various flavours worth RM399,000 in Rantau Panjang, here, yesterday.

GOF7 commanding officer, Supt Azhari Nusi said a team conducting Op Bersepadu patrols at the Syed Omar illegal jetty area discovered boxes wrapped in black plastic at 8pm.

Subsequently, he said GOF7 and Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) personnel conducted an observation using a drone to detect any movement at the illegal jetty.

“The team also waited for several hours at the illegal jetty area but no one turned up to claim the items.

“They inspected the boxes and found 3,990 bottles of vape liquid of various flavours which they believed were meant to be smuggled to Thailand through an ungazetted route,” he told a press conference at the GOF Tactical Headquarters in Lubuk Setol, here, today.

Azhari said investigations revealed that the area was used as a temporary place to keep the boxes before they were smuggled out to a neighbouring country.

It is learnt that each bottle of vape liquid is priced at between RM35 and RM50.

Azhari said that all the seized items would be handed over to the State Health Department for further investigation under Section 13(a) of the Poisons Act 1952. — Bernama