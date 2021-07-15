Free Covid-19 screening for Johor Media Club members at Gleneagles Medini Hospital

Gleneagles Medini Hospital is offering free Covid-19 screening tests to media personnel registered as members of the Johor Media Club. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ISKANDAR PUTERI, July 15 — Gleneagles Medini Hospital here is offering a free Covid-19 screening test to media personnel registered as members of the Johor Media Club (KMJ) in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.

Its chief executive officer Dr Kamal Amzan said media personnel can set their appointment starting today by contacting the hospital at 07-5601000.

“We will conduct the Real-Time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test on the media personnel via drive-through and the results will be available within 24 to 48 hours.

“The results will be sent to the media personnel through email or they will be notified via the MySejahtera application,” he told reporters after handing over boxes containing food and personal protective equipment to media personnel, at the hospital today.

Meanwhile, KMJ president Mohamad Fauzi Ishak expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Gleneagles Medini Hospital for providing the free Covid-19 screening test to its members.

“This is a very commendable initiative because media personnel, especially those who have been on duty through the Covid-19 pandemic can also be considered as frontliners.

“It is hoped that such effort and the cooperation between KMJ and the hospital will continue,” he said, adding that to date KMJ has 134 members. — Bernama