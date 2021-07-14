Sabahans question Dr Rundi’s transfer out of state health director’s office when Covid-19 fight far from over

Luyang assemblyman Ginger Phoong praised Dr Christina Rundi (left) for steering Sabah through the worst Covid-19 wave after last year’s state election and keeping the casualty numbers down, and questioned the timing of her abrupt transfer to the Family Health Development Department. — Picture by Julia Chan

KOTA KINABALU, July 14 ― The sudden replacement of Datuk Dr Christina Rundi as Sabah Health director with public health specialist Dr Rose Nani Mudin has sparked an outcry among locals, especially with the pandemic still going strong.

Luyang assemblyman Ginger Phoong praised Dr Rundi for steering Sabah through the worst Covid-19 wave after last year’s state election and keeping the casualty numbers down, and questioned the timing of her abrupt transfer to the Family Health Development Department.

“I have been working closely with her for the past few months to facilitate vaccine appointments for senior citizens that have been waiting for months. She was very helpful and efficient in such arrangements despite vaccines running low in Sabah recently.

“The transfer is inappropriate as the pandemic is still severe. We need an experienced captain in this field just like Datuk Dr Christina as she clearly knows all the procedures in the department and she has already led us through two waves of outbreak in Sabah. It is unwise to transfer her as we are still combating this pandemic,” Phoong said today.

He urged the federal government and Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah to explain the reason behind Dr Rundi’s transfer, noting that many people are wondering if there was a political motive involved.

“This is very fishy and Sabahans deserve an explanation while we are still facing several serious issues such as insufficient supply of vaccines in the state,” he added.

Former Sabah assistant minister Jornah Mozihim also questioned the transfer, saying that Dr Rundi had a good track record in handling the Covid 19 situation.

Dr Noor Hisham disclosed the replacement when he congratulated Dr Rose — who is also a Sabahan — on his Facebook post. He added that the appointment took effect yesterday, on July 13.

The post drew mixed reactions from Sabahans. While many congratulated Dr Rose and welcomed her home, there were also many others who questioned the removal of Dr Rundi as state health director, the post she has held since 2012.

Social media users speculate that the transfer was politically motivated, and that Dr Rundi would rather opt to retire early rather than move to a different department.

Malay Mail has reached out to Dr Rundi for comments.