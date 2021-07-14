Melaka police nab 11 over triad symbol display at funeral in viral video

Melaka police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali said in separate raids, all the suspects aged between 24 and 42 were apprehended in Ops Cantas Khas from July 8 to yesterday around the state. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, July 14 — Police have picked up 11 individuals who were believed to be pallbearers of a casket draped with 04 secret society symbol at a funeral as shown in a viral video recently.

Melaka police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali said in separate raids, all the suspects aged between 24 and 42 were apprehended in Ops Cantas Khas from July 8 to yesterday around the state.

However, he said, police are still tracking down two individuals aged 37 and 25 to assist investigation after a video which was recorded in front of a house in Durian Tunggal, Alor Gajah went viral.

“Police have received a report on the video on July 7 and following that, the arrests were made by Melaka CID Secret Societies, Gambling and Vices Division.

“Two investigation papers were opened for the case under Section 50 (3) and Section 52 (3) of the Societies Act 1966 apart from compounds issued on all individuals involved under Regulation 17 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2021 for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP),” he said in a statement here today.

Abdul Majid said police also seized several pieces of clothes worn by the individuals when carrying the coffin as well as the mobile phone of the individual who recorded the incident.

He said police took a serious view of any activity involving secret society and would take firm action against those involved.

“The people have been advised not to involve any elements of secret societies in any religious, society or funeral activities which could threaten public security and order,” he said.

Earlier, a 20-second video showing a ceremony of paying the last respects to a man who died in a road accident which displayed the symbol of the 04 secret society. — Bernama