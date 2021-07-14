Infection Control chief: 50 Covid-19 patients placed at Tuanku Mizan Armed Forces Hospital’s parking lot disaster management zone

The Field ICU awaits for beds to be fitted at Kepala Batas Hospital in this file picture taken on May 21, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — A total of 50 Covid-19 patients in categories four and five of the infection have been placed at the Disaster Management Zone (DMZ) opened on the ground floor parking lot of the Tuanku Mizan Armed Forces Hospital (HATTM) here.

HATTM Infection Control Unit chief Dr Syarifah Azlin Juliana Syed Zainal said more category three patients were expected to be admitted at the 150-bed ward from tomorrow

“Most of the patients were transferred from Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah (HTAR) Klang as directed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and they were sent in stages,” she said when met after receiving a donation of industrial fans to be used at the ward from Pertubuhan Sukarelawan Jalinan Nasional (Sarjana), today.

Dr Syarifah Azlin Juliana said six patients were currently placed in the intensive care unit (ICU) at the hospital, and they expected to receive 17 more beds to be placed in the ICU.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang had earlier said the DMZ was set up to cater to the growing need to treat patients under categories four and five in the Klang Valley.

The ward began operating on Saturday (July 10). — Bernama