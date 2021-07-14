Cops say probing dentist Dr Han for alleged incitement over video calling for solidarity with contract doctors

Bukit Aman’s CID director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said the man is being investigated for alleged intention to incite the public under Section 505(c) of the Penal Code, and under Section 233 the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988 for alleged improper use of network facilities or network service. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — The police today confirmed that it is investigating a dentist called “Dr Han”, over a video in his social media account “Gigi Han” in which he explained the situation involving contract doctors that led to the protests by healthcare workers and a proposed strike.

In a statement today, Bukit Aman’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director, Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said that the man is being investigated for alleged intention to incite the public under Section 505(c) of the Penal Code, and under Section 233 the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988 for alleged improper use of network facilities or network service.

“The investigation papers would be completed immediately and will be referred to the Attorney General’s Chambers for the next course of action,” Abd Jalil said.

He said that police had received a report on the video titled “Malaysian doctors on strike/mogok?”, in which the man had called on the public to take part in the campaign by changing their profile photos on social media to a black or monochrome coloured ones, beginning July 1 until July 12, and to upload photos with the hashtags: #SaveMYcontractHCW #CodeBlackMY and #BlackMondayMY.

The three hashtags are part of a campaign by the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) in solidarity with contract doctors.

