Pejuang info chief: We won't work with Bersatu again, RoS registration for party in line with court order

Pejuang chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has repeatedly strongly denied the allegation saying that the party will return to cooperate with Bersatu. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) will not work with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) again, its information chief, Ulya Uqamah Husamudin said today.

In a statement, Ulya claimed that there have been attempts by some to tar the party's reputation and paint a perception that it would work with Bersatu, the lynchpin of the current Perikatan Nasional (PN) government.

This was after Pejuang was finally registered as a political party by the Registrar of Societies on July 8 (RoS), after a tumultuous battle to have the recognition.

“This action is irresponsible and is false news that should not have happened. Pejuang hereby vehemently denies reports that say that the party will return to cooperate with Bersatu, as how it is being played up. Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as Pejuang's chairman, has repeatedly strongly denied this allegation. Pejuang's political bureau has also never discussed this cooperation and focused on discussions to address Covid-19 within the framework of the National Rehabilitation Council proposed by the party.

“This allegation of cooperation is also unreasonable. If Pejuang intends to cooperate with Bersatu and PN, there is no need for us to work hard to get the approval for the party. We'd rather go back to the old party,” he said.

He also claimed that there is an ongoing “conspiracy” on the registration of Pejuang, which is being “sensationalised” by certain quarters.

Ulya stressed that the registration of Pejuang on July 8, is in line with the High Court's decision, which gave 14 days to the Home Ministry to decide on the party’s appeal for registration.

“Once again, sternly, Pejuang would like to state its position that the allegation of cooperation between us and Bersatu is untrue. We are focused on discussing and finding solutions to the Covid-19 pandemic and the health, economic and social problems which are a priority for Malaysians,” he added.

On June 25, Pejuang was granted a court order compelling Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, as the home minister, to make a decision concerning its pending application to register itself as a political party within 14 days from the date of the order.

Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Md Shahid, when reading out his judgment via a virtual proceeding, granted three out of four court orders which were sought by Pejuang through judicial review, where among them includes the mandamus order that compels Hamzah to decide within the fortnight.

Ahmad Kamal said, in his opinion, a five-and-a-half months delay from Hamzah to make a decision that does not need the input of others was a period that was unreasonable by usual norms and interpretations.

Pejuang was also granted a court declaration from Ahmad Kamal that Hamzah’s omission or failure as the home minister to make any decision on their appeal letter dated January 8, 2021, regarding the second respondent’s or the RoS application rejection was a breach of his statutory obligations under Section 18 of the Societies Act 1966.

The third court order granted by Ahmad Kamal to Pejuang was a declaration that Hamzah’s breach of statutory obligations by the home minister — in failing to decide on the January 8 appeal — contravened Pejuang’s legitimate expectations, was unreasonable, malicious and an attempt to deny them the constitutional right to associate and Pejuang’s constitutional right to contest in the general elections using its own logo.

In March, Pejuang, an association headed by Dr Mahathir, filed a lawsuit against the home minister and RoS over the latter two’s failure to decide after about two months on the political party’s appeal to be officially registered by the government.