E-hailing driver charged with offensive Facebook post against PM’s aide, political party

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — A driver of an e-hailing service pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to a charge with improper use of network facilities by sending offensive communications against a political party and a special officer to the Prime Minister through Facebook.

Mahadi Mahbol, 36, was charged with knowingly making and initiating the transmission of the offensive communications with the intention of annoying others through Facebook by using the profile name ‘Mahadi Bin Mahbol’ at 2.10pm on Oct 15, 2020.

The link was read at the Prime Minister's Office in Putrajaya, at 5pm on the same day.

The charge, framed under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and punishable under Section 233 (3) of the law, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to one year or both and shall also be liable to a further fine of RM1,000 for each day the offence is continued after conviction, if convicted.

MM Edwin Paramjothy allowed him bail of RM2,500 with one surety and set Aug 16 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Zulaaikha Mohd Apandi prosecuted, while lawyer Muhammad Azim Salih represented Mahadi. — Bernama



