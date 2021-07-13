Dr Noor Hisham: To avoid congestion at Shah Alam Stadium, Selangor folk can go to 12 other Covid-19 assessment centres in state

Patients gather at Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) in Stadium Melawati Shah Alam February 8, 2021. There are 12 more CACs in the state that the public could go to, including one each in the Klang and Hulu Selangor districts as well as 10 in the Gombak district. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has advised the public in Selangor to choose the nearest Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) so as to avoid congestion at the Malawati Stadium in Shah Alam.

He tweeted that there are 12 more CACs in the state that the public could go to, including one each in the Klang and Hulu Selangor districts as well as 10 in the Gombak district.

Based on the infographic shared, the CAC in the Klang district is located at Dewan Sukan Klang (Dewan Sri Andalas) while the one in Hulu Selangor is at Klinik Desa Ulu Yam Lama.

The CACs in the Gombak district are at the health clinics in Kuang; Batu 8; AU2; Hulu Kelang; Taman Ehsan; Batu Arang; Sungai Buloh; Selayang Baru; Rawang; and Gombak Setia. — Bernama