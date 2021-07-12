UKM clarifies hospital has not run out of PPE equipment as claimed on social media

In a statement, HCTM said they still had enough stock and their emergency ward gets top priority. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz (HCTM), also known as Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Medical Centre is not running out of personal protection equipment (PPE).

In a statement, HCTM said they still had enough stock and their emergency ward gets top priority.

“We wish to inform the public that the hospital still has stocks of PPE and the emergency ward is one of the departments that is given top priority based on their needs.

“As such, we deny any allegations that there are shortages of PPE equipment at the hospital,” they said.

WhatsApp messages and pictures were circulating on social media claiming the hospital was running out of PPE equipment for the frontliners as cases continue to rise and patients flood the hospitals.

The shortages were said to be specifically for the emergency ward.