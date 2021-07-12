Three more cops remanded in Kelantan over graft probe

The trio, all from the Pasir Mas district police headquarters, were arrested after the MACC recorded their statements yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA BHARU, July 12 — Three more policemen are ordered to be in remand today to assist the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigation over allegations of a senior police officer soliciting a RM200,000 bribe from a drug-dealing couple.

The remand order against the three policemen, comprising a sergeant, a corporal and a lance corporal, who are in their 30s and 40s, which is for four days until Thursday (July 15) , was issued by Kota Bharu Magistrate’s Court registrar Nor Faezah Abdullah.

According to a MACC source, the three policemen, all from the Pasir Mas district police headquarters, were arrested after the MACC recorded their statements yesterday.

Nor Faezah also issued an order to extend the remand of a police officer, with the rank of ASP, who was arrested over the same case, for another four days.

The police officer was arrested last Friday and the next day, another police officer, with the rank of DSP, was arrested, believed in connection with the same case. — Bernama