Johor cops arrest 26 people suspected of online prostitution

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay shows a chart of members in the prostitution syndicate arrested at the Johor police contingent headquarters in Johor Baru July 12, 2021. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, July 12 — A police sting has ended a prostitution syndicate here that specialised in soliciting sex through social media apps.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said raids on seven premises — two budget hotels, three apartments, a house, and a shophouse — on July 10 between 6.30pm and 10pm led to the arrest of 26 people.

Police operatives also seized 37 mobile phones, a tablet, 346 condoms, four bottles of lubricant, six room access cards, four cars and RM14,511 in cash during the raids.

Ayob said the16 female sex workers comprised 11 Vietnamese, four Thais and one Malaysian.

“Police also arrested six local men working as transport drivers and four men, including two Indian nationals, who provided security at the premises.

“Those arrested were aged between 21 and 54, including one of the male suspects who is believed to be acting as the syndicate’s main pimp,” he told a news conference at the state police contingent headquarters here today.

Ayob said the syndicate’s operation uses social media to advertise, promote and communicate with potential customers.

“The syndicate’s members will provide pictures of the female sex workers to the customers for their selection before a location will be given after confirmation.

“Upon the customer’s arrival, the customer is given the hotel room number and payment is made to the driver ferrying the sex worker of their choice.

“The payment price is between RM200 and RM300 for a session,” he said, adding that each of the sex workers were paid between RM100 and RM120 for their services and the driver is paid anywhere between RM4 and RM10, depending on the location’s distance.

He said the syndicate was able to make a profit of RM100 and RM120 for each sex worker.

Preliminary investigations showed the syndicate to have started operations in May.

The case is being investigated under Section 373 and Section 372B of the Penal Code and Section 6(1)(c) and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act.