Guan Eng’s application for corruption cases to be heard in High Court dismissed, trial starts tomorrow in Sessions Court

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — An application by DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng to transfer his corruption cases from the Sessions to the High Court, and another to postpone the commencement of the trial were both dismissed by High Court Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin today.

This means Lim’s trial involving alleged kickbacks amounting to some RM3.3 million will commence tomorrow at the sessions court here, before Judge Azura Alwi.

In delivering his judgment today, Muhammad Jamil disagreed with Lim’s lawyer and fellow party colleague, Gobind Singh, who submitted that the High Court would be a better forum to hear his client’s corruption case with the application of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act.

“I am of the opinion that the Sessions Court judge is sufficiently qualified and possesses the ability to hear the case and to address any questions that might be raised during the trial.

“The application by the applicant is therefore dismissed,” said Muhammad Jamil.

Following the judgment, Gobind then implored with the judge for a decision on their appeal to postpone the commencement of the trial, one which Muhammad Jamil again dismissed.

Today’s applications are related to two charges framed against him in August last year, involving one count of soliciting a bribe and one count of abusing his power to obtain gratifications in exchange for awarding projects related to the Penang undersea tunnel project to Consortium Zenith Construction Sdn Bhd.

The former Penang chief minister and federal minister of finance is alleged to have solicited a kickback amounting to 10 per cent of the profits raked by Consortium Zenith, an amount later amended within the charges to read as a RM3.3 million as inducement from the company’s director to help them secure the RM6.3 billion project.

