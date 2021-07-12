Dr Noor Hisham: Covid-19 cases dropped slightly to 8,574 but Selangor still high

Healthcare workers collect swab samples to test for Covid-19 at the Selcare Clinic in Shah Alam June 24, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) recorded 8,574 new Covid-19 cases today, dipping below the 9,000-case mark for the first time after three days.

In a Twitter post today Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the cumulative number of cases in the country since the start of the pandemic has reached 844,870.

The state accounting for the most Covid-19 cases is still Selangor, with 4,308 cases recorded there — followed by Kuala Lumpur (609 cases) and Kedah (415 cases).

