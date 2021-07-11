Penang cops nab couple after 45-minute car chase

A couple involved in a 45-minute car chase with the police was arrested in Penang yesterday. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KEPALA BATAS, July 11 — A couple involved in a 45-minute car chase with the police was arrested here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said in the 6.30 pm incident, a 31-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman who were in a Proton Wira car, refused to stop when police personnel ordered them to do so for driving suspiciously in Pematang Tok Bidan here.

“The police personnel ordered the man to stop the car twice, but he acted aggressively and fled the scene to avoid being arrested and ran several traffic lights during the 45-minute chase.

“The police chased the car around several areas including Permatang Buluh, Permatang Sirih, Pajak Song, Jalan Perak, Jalan Maju, Kampung Paya before the couple was arrested at Taman Haji Abdullah Fahim,” he said when contacted today.

He said the couple’s car was intercepted by two police MPVs at the Taman Haji Abdullah Fahim intersection and in their attempt to escape, the suspects rammed into the MPVs causing damage to the police vehicles.

Noorzainy said the couple tested positive for drugs, adding that the police did not rule out the possibility that they tried to escape because they were carrying prohibited items.

He said investigations revealed that the man had 18 records related to crimes and drug-related offences under the Dangerous Drugs Act (Special Preventive Measures) while his girlfriend had three criminal records related to drugs. — Bernama