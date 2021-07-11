In Melaka, seven teens slapped with RM30,000 fine over birthday gathering

Some of the teenagers were detained when they gathered in front of the house of the birthday girl in Taman Baiduri, Pulau Sebang at about 5pm yesterday. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

BATU GAJAH, July 11 — Seven teenagers, aged between 14 and 18, were slapped with compounds totalling RM30,000 after illegally crossing into Melaka from Gemas, Negri Sembilan just to attend their friend’s birthday gathering.

Alor Gajah district police chief Supt Arshad Abu said the teenagers were detained when they gathered in front of the house of the birthday girl in Taman Baiduri, Pulau Sebang at about 5pm yesterday.

“The 17-year-old girl who had organised her birthday gathering was issued a RM4,000 compound and all seven teenagers were detained taken to the Pulau Sebang police station for violating standard operating procedures of movement controls,” he said in a statement here today.

He urged the public to adhere to the government’s directive to remain at home, adding that action can also be taken against owners of premises who allow gatherings to be hosted. — Bernama