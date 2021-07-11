EPF i-Citra withdrawal application starts July 12

Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) logo is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur September 5, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 11 — Members of the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) below the age of 55 may apply for the i-Citra withdrawal facility starting Monday (July 12, 2021) via icitra.kwsp.gov.my, three days earlier than scheduled.

In a statement today, the retirement fund said to ease the online-only application process, members must ensure that their mobile phone number matches the one in EPF’s record to receive a one-time password (OTP), in addition to having an active bank account to receive the payment.

“Via i-Citra, eligible members are allowed to withdraw up to a maximum of RM5,000 subject to the total combined balance in both Account 1 and 2.

“The approved withdrawal amount will be paid for a period of up to five months, with a fixed monthly payment of RM1,000 per month subject to savings balance and a minimum of RM50,” said EPF, with the RM50 referring to the minimum monthly amount that a member is able to withdraw under the i-Citra withdrawal facility.

According to the EPF, the first payment is expected to be credited into the respective member bank accounts in August 2021.

The i-Citra withdrawal facility was introduced following the announcement of the National People’s Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (PEMULIH) by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on June 28, 2021, as a temporary relief measure to help EPF members tide over the economic impact from the Covid-19 pandemic.

For further information on i-Citra and its application guidelines, members may refer to www.kwsp.gov.my, or call the i-Citra Hotline at 03-8922 4848. — Bernama