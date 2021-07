Widespread blackout in several locations in Sarawak on July 10 around 9.30pm. — Borneo Post pic

KUCHING, July 10 — Several areas in Sarawak plunged into sudden darkness as a blackout suddenly occurred at around 9.30pm tonight.

Reports of power outage were received at several locations in Kuching, and as far as Sebauh in Bintulu.

The Borneo Post has contacted Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) for comments and awaiting reply. — Borneo Post