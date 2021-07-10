Report: MACC investigation into Raub durian land dispute 80pc complete

MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki urged any parties alleging corruption in the issue of the land intrusion to talk to the MACC and not engage in any baseless speculation. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is in the process of completing its investigation into the encroachment on Pahang state government land in Raub by durian farmers, said its Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki.

Sinar Harian reported Azam as saying that the MACC called the settlers and relevant authorities to give their statements and opened investigations into allegations of corruption in the dispute between the durian farmers and the state of Pahang.

“It is important to understand that there are two issues at hand. First, there was public dissatisfaction with the case and the MACC could not intervene because it involved investigations by other authorities.

“Second, the issue of corruption. Here, we have opened an investigation file for further action. Give us time, because this case is not new, it has been going on for a long time,” he was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.

Azam also urged any parties alleging corruption in the issue of the land intrusion to talk to the MACC and not engage in any baseless speculation.

“We have also obtained information from the Forestry Department and the district land office because this is a longstanding case.

“So far, the investigation is 80 per cent done. Give us some time to finish it,” he added.

On August 1 last year, the Pahang government moved to act against durian farmers in Raub who had cultivated state government land without permission.

This came after the state government said it had suffered a loss of about RM30 million over the course of 10 years from lost land tax revenue due to illegal farms.

The areas in Raub involved include the Gunung Benom Forest Reserve, Sungai Ruan, Sungai Chalit, Tranum and Tras.

Matters came to a head last week when several politicians joined a protest organised by the durian farmers, which ended in several arrests.

On Tuesday, the Royal Malaysia Police mobilised its General Operations Force (GOF) team to Raub to maintain public order in the district following the dispute between durian farmers and law enforcers.