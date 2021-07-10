Malaysia’s Covid-19 patients in ICU remains almost 1,000, two days straight

Royal Malaysian Army personnel arranging a bed in the Field ICU to combat the surge of Covid-19 cases here at Kepala Batas Hospital, May 21, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Covid-19 patients who need intensive care treatment remain at 959 today, a same number that hit a record high yesterday, the Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

The number of patients who needed the ventilator also remained high at 451, although it was reduced by 14 patients compared to yesterday’s 465 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Malaysia recorded its highest number of cases at 9,353 new cases today, its most ever in a single day, surpassing yesterday’s 9,180 and 9,020 from May 29.

MORE TO COME