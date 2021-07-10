After public uproar, Annuar Musa deletes tweet of visiting Pak Lah for lunch during lockdown

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaking during a visit to the Maahad Tahfiz Integrasi Madinatul Huffaz in Kuala Lumpur, April 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — After uproar from social media users, Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa has deleted a tweet detailing his visit to the residence of former prime minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi and his wife Tun Jeanne Abdullah.

In his tweet, the Ketereh MP said that he had visited Abdullah and Jeanne at their home in Bait Badawi, here.

“More than two hours together and had lunch cooked by Tun Jeanne. May Allah SWT always bless Pak Lah and his whole family,” Annuar said.

A screenshot of Annuar Musa’s tweet on visiting Pak Lah. — Picture via Twitter

Socialising and social activities are still not permitted under the current standard operating procedures of the enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

Just last month, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economic Affairs) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed admitted and apologised for flouting the currently enforced no dine-in regulation at a restaurant in Jeli, Kelantan.

His ministry said Mustapa was contacted by the Jeli police chief informing that an investigation paper on the aforementioned offence has been opened against him after pictures of him circulated online.

Seeking to allay further allegations, Mustapa said he had stopped by a cafe in Kampung Kalai, Jeli in Kelantan around 5.30pm on Saturday to observe how a young restaurateur managed to sustain his business despite the ongoing movement control order (MCO).

Under the first phase of the National Recovery Plan (NRP), dine-ins are prohibited.