Perak Perikatan to back Umno MB despite party’s move to reject coalition

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani speaks during a press conference at the Mentri Besar’s office in Ipoh April 21, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

TAPAH, July 9 — Perak Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said it will keep supporting Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad despite the latter’s party rejecting the coalition at the federal level.

Ahmad Faizal, who is also the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president, said his party and PAS will honour their promise to support Umno until the next general election.

“I haven’t met Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad yet.

“However, on behalf of Perak Bersatu and PN, all the assemblymen from the parties are committed to supporting the government led by Saarani. PAS and Bersatu always stick to their promises.

“We will continue to assist him (Saarani) in the effort to help the public during this Covid-19 pandemic,” he told a press conference after attending the Outreach Vaccination Programme at Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Sungai Lah here.

Coincidentally, Saarani succeeded Ahmad Faizal as the Perak MB after ousting the latter.

Yesterday, Sabah Umno also pledged to keep cooperating with PN at the state level in order to preserve the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah ruling coalition there.

On Thursday, the Umno supreme council meeting concluded with an agreement for the party to withdraw its support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the withdrawal of support came because PN failed to fulfill seven requirements outlined by Umno when it joined the administration in March last year.