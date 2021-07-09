More Covid-19 cases emerge from Sabah’s funeral cluster, says state minister

Sabah has mostly been recording over 200 cases, but earlier this month hit 322 cases. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA KINABALU, July 9 — Sabah’s new Covid-19 cases today breached the 300 mark — authorities attribute to the rise in cases to a previously detected funeral cluster which is still spreading across districts.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Masidi Manjun posted on his Twitter account that out of Sabah’s 323 cases, 49 are from the Kg Naruntung, Pitas funeral cluster.

“Preliminary figures showed that the extent of infection in two clusters are worse than originally expected. The funeral/kenduri cluster in Kg Naruntung, Pitas has infected more villagers and relatives outside Pitas.

“49 from Pitas’ 52 cases came from Kg Naruntung (funeral/kenduri cluster) & more are expected. 37 from Kota Kinabalu’s 78 cases are from Bataras 1B cluster,” he tweeted, referring to the 1Borneo cluster.

“The extensive targeted screening by JKNS (Sabah Health department) is going to increase our daily positive number on a short term but we are tackling the root of the problem. Please continue to observe all SOPs,” he reminded once again.

He said Kota Kinabalu recorded 78 new cases today, Pitas 52, Kudat 36, Beaufort 27 and Papar, 23 cases.

The case index of the cluster, a 26-year-old housewife is believed to have triggered the fishing community cluster.

Yesterday, the Pitas cluster recorded 128 new cases, and attendees to the funeral gathering has moved to Pulau Banggi in Kudat.

Nationwide, the country hit a record high of 9,180 cases.