Majority of Umno MPs already backing PM Muhyiddin says Bersatu deputy president

As one of the PN backbenchers in Parliament, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu claimed that majority of the MPs are still in favour of Muhyiddin and wants him to continue to lead the country. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TAPAH, July 9 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today said that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government won’t have to persuade Umno MPs to support Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin ‘

He said this was because a majority of them have already stated their support for the prime minister.

“We don’t have to ‘pujuk-pujuk’ (persuade).

“We are confident among ourselves and also from our friends (Umno MPs) that Muhyiddin has the majority support from them.

“We are not worried,” he told a press conference after attending the Outreach Vaccination Programme at Dewan Serbaguna Kampung Sungai Lah here.

Ahmad Faizal said this when asked to comment on the latest news report that Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has given the green light to its party’s MPs to table no-confidence votes against the prime minister.

As one of the PN backbenchers in Parliament, Ahmad Faizal claimed that the majority of the MPs are still in favour of Muhyiddin and wants him to continue to lead the country.

He again reiterated that Muhyiddin became the Prime Minister based on the support he received from the MPs and not from the party that they represent.

He added that the recent political chaos due to Umno’s withdrawal from PN will not affect the Parliament session in any way despite claims and rumours that some Opposition members might boycott the Session.

Ahmad Faizal is also of the view that Umno’s withdrawal from PN is not what is wanted by the majority of its members, but merely the interest of certain individuals.

“However, who am I to be involved in Umno’s household matters. I’m not in the party.

“I hope all the politicians, not only from Umno, will work together with the current government to solve the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.