Let us record performances, programmes, klpac founder urges Putrajaya

Faridah said allowing klpac and other theatre companies to at least record performances and programmes would ensure their immediate survival. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — The KL Performing Arts Centre (klpac) has appealed to the authorities to consider several suggestions that would help Malaysian theatre cope with the adverse economic conditions following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Klpac issued an open letter to National Security Council (NSC) director-general Datuk Mohd Rabin Basir, Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, and Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri via Facebook, saying it has been 315 days since audiences have been prohibited from attending performances.

“Since the pandemic started, we have struggled to raise enough funds each month. 15 months of this, and after clearing out our cheques this month, we will be left with RM5,000 or so in our bank account,” said klpac founder Datuk Faridah Merican.

With no apparent end to Covid-19, she asked if this means the performing arts scene will be shut down indefinitely through to 2022 and beyond, by which time it will be too late for any sort of recovery.

“Instead of putting the arts under a negative list by shutting it down indefinitely and being the last to reopen, we have to accept the facts and change the narrative. Yes, Covid-19 will be around, so how do we then continue to do this safely while minimising risk?

“Firstly, vaccination should be fast-tracked for all artistes and arts workers. Klpac and the Penang Performing Arts Centre can be a vaccination centre (PPV) for the arts industry, like how KLIA is for the aviation industry,” Faridah said, adding that 60 per cent of klpac’s staff have received their first jab, with 40 per cent yet to receive their appointments.

She also said allowing klpac and other theatre companies to at least record performances and programmes would ensure their immediate survival, which would be practical and safe since the scale of the recording is small, with the cast and crew minimal at under 10 people.

“Thirdly, we need to segregate the arts and live events from social activities. Our audiences wear masks with strict standard operating procedures in place while you are more likely to remove your mask in a personal setting, as no clusters have been traced back to theatres.

“Fourthly, we understand the NSC is swamped, so it should empower the ministries to work with key players on a safe reopening, which can include pilot tests of small-scale performances. Please do not penalise industries that were not the source of clusters,” Faridah said.

She noted that if musicians are allowed to perform all day long at PPVs that see a traffic flow of 8,000 daily, then why not at other venues with a 50 pax capacity for just one hour.

”Fifthly, some of us are sitting on production and programme grants which we cannot use as venues are not open, which is ironic when we cannot even make salaries.

“Let us put key performance indexes (KPI) and return on investments aside, and help us survive first. That in itself is already a KPI. Please do not downplay the devastating effects of the pandemic on the arts,” Faridah said.

She also called issuance of new grants and assistance by the authorities to the performing arts sector to take into account their needs.

“Lastly, we need to lift the whole ecosystem. We need venue subsidies so artistes and arts groups can stage or record shows again to kickstart the industry. Venues need help with operational costs, which takes priority over programming for now.

“The deposit for entertainment license especially in KL should also be waived. Who can afford RM10,000 now? Tax deduction and benefits need to be given to those who purchase a ticket (like buying a book), rent a venue, sponsor or donate,” Faridah said.

“There are a lot of tax incentives to boost local tourism, why not local arts scene then? Over in Singapore, arts donations fall under charity which is eligible for a 250 per cent tax deduction.

“Ultimately, we are not ready to throw in the towel but are more than willing to put our backs into it despite our mental and physical exhaustion. We are asking for fair consideration and not more than what we deserve since many other industries have been and are operating with cases and clusters.

“We want to thank all those who have been supporting us through this crisis, many of them just ordinary folks, retirees, fellow artistes who have been chipping in a bit here and there and our long-term partners. We are asking for a chance to safeguard our own livelihoods, and for the survival of Malaysian theatre,” Faridah said.