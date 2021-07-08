Trio nabbed over fight at workers’ hostel in Johor

Muhamad Izzudin said the three men, comprising two Bangladeshi nationals and a Sri Lankan, were arrested after the police received a report on the video yesterday. — AFP pic

BATU PAHAT, July 8 — Police have arrested three men, all of foreign nationalities, for investigation on a viralled video showing a fight at a workers’ hostel of a factory in Sri Gading here.

Batu Pahat deputy police chief Supt Muhamad Izzudin Rungai said the three men, comprising two Bangladeshi nationals and a Sri Lankan, aged between 23 and 33, were arrested after the police received a report on the video yesterday.

A Sri Lankan man was injured on the head in the incident and he is reported in stable condition at the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital, he said in a statement today.

He said a special committee had been set up to investigate the case under Section 148 of the Penal Code. — AFP