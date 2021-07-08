PAS says will continue backing Muhyiddin as PM as Umno triggers political turmoil

The Marang MP added that the Islamist party condemns any attempts to interrupt the political stability especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has reassured Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today of the party’s backing for the latter to lead the Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government.

The Marang MP added that the Islamist party condemns any attempts to interrupt the political stability especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“PAS reaffirms its full support for Muhyiddin as prime minister, including the undivided support of all 18 PAS MPs.

“PAS also expressed regret over any action that could threaten political stability in the country, especially in a situation where the government is struggling to face the health crisis and economic crisis that is plaguing the country,” he said in a statement.

PAS has three ministers and five deputy ministers in the Muhyiddin administration.

Abdul Hadi himself was appointed a special envoy to the Middle East.

Yesterday, it was reported that the Umno supreme council meeting had reached a decision for the party to withdraw from supporting Muhyiddin as the prime minister.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Muhyiddin has failed to adhere to Umno’s list of seven guidelines for the party’s continued support of the Perikatan Nasional government spelled out on March 11 last year.

Hours before the meeting, two Umno ministers, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was named the new deputy prime minister in the Perikatan Nasional government while his party colleague Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein has been made senior minister in charge of the Security Cluster, said the Prime Minister’s Office.