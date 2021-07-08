Ku Li says would take on post of interim PM in the people’s interests

Gua Musang MP Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Tengku Mohd Hamzah is pictured at Umno’s general assembly in Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — Veteran Umno politician Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah said that he will shoulder the responsibility of being interim prime minister if such a situation arose.

Tengku Razaleigh, otherwise known as Ku Li, said anyone including him should be ready to take on such a task in the people’s interests, in the event of another political crisis.

“It might be an overwhelming task to even try, but if it becomes one’s responsibility, one must bear it for the benefit of the people," he said during a programme hosted by Sinar Harian last night hosted by Tan Sri Johan Jaafar.

Tengku Razaleigh was among the names suggested to lead the country following the #KerajaanGagal online movement that gained traction recently.

Last night, the Umno supreme council meeting concluded with an agreement for the party to withdraw its support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, ending months of speculation.

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi urged Muhyiddin to take the honourable route and step down from office.

Zahid said Umno wants a new interim prime minister appointed until the Covid-19 crisis in Malaysia reaches a stable state and herd immunity is achieved through vaccination.

On February 24 last year, Malaysia for the first time had an interim prime minister when Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as the seventh prime minister.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, who accepted the resignation, however, subsequently appointed Dr Mahathir as interim prime minister.