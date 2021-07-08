GPS lauds appointment of Ismail Sabri as DPM

The Prime Minister’s Office yesterday announced that Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and retains the post of defence minister while Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein was appointed senior minister (security cluster). ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUCHING, July 8 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has welcomed the appointment of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as deputy prime minister, saying the state ruling coalition will support any federal government move that benefits the people.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice-president Datuk Seri Stephen Rundi Utom, whose party forms the backbone of GPS, said the coalition remains supportive of any decision that can stabilise the political situation in the country.

“What the Prime Minister (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) is doing, if it’s for the good of the people, we will support,” he told reporters after visiting the Mydin industrial vaccination centre (PPVIN) here today.

The Prime Minister’s Office yesterday announced that Ismail Sabri was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and retains the post of defence minister while Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein was appointed senior minister (security cluster).

GPS secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, in response to the two appointments yesterday, said GPS hoped that they would allow all quarters to shift their focus back to the key issues facing the country.

Nanta said apart from economic recovery, the issue of people’s welfare, well-being and security in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic should be the main concern of everyone at this moment. — Bernama