Former Armed Forces chief Mohd Ghazali Che Mat dies at 90

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — The eighth Chief of Defence Force Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Mohd Ghazali Che Mat died at the Tuanku Mizan Military Hospital yesterday evening. He was 90.

Public Affairs Division of the Malaysian Armed Forces Headquarters announced in a statement tonight that funeral arrangements will be made at the Khalid Al Walid Mosque at the Defence Ministry in accordance to the standard operating procedure (SOP) of Phase One of the National Recovery Plan (NPR).

“Mohd Ghazali will be buried at the Bukit Permai Muslim Cemetery at Taman Perumahan AU after funeral prayers at the mosque with the attendance of his close family members in compliance with the SOP set,” the statement read.

Mohd Ghazali was born on Dec 17, 1930 and joined the armed forces in 1953 before retiring as Chief of Defence Force in 1987.

He had previously been appointed as army chief in 1983 and held several other positions during his service, including Intelligence Department Chief of Staff, Prime Minister’s Department Team VII director, 9th Infantry Brigade first commander and the military attache at the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta.

After retiring, he was appointed as chairman of a local newspaper in addition to chairman of a company under the Defence Ministry before resigning in July 2019.

Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang and the entire armed forces personnel expressed their sadness and conveyed their condolences to his family. — Bernama