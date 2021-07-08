Bersatu’s Hajiji thanks Umno’s Bung Moktar for backing him to lead state govt despite federal tussle

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said that he appreciated his deputy chief minister’s stand on staying with the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government which comprises Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Parti Bersatu Sabah. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KOTA KINABALU, July 8 — Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has lauded Sabah Umno chief Datuk Bung Moktar Radin’s commitment to the state following a fallout at the federal level.

Hajiji said that he appreciated his deputy chief minister’s stand on staying with the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government which comprises Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Parti Bersatu Sabah.

“His statement shows the GRS’s commitment to honour the mandate given by the people and make it a priority to look after the people’s well-being and future,” he said, adding that the state faced some serious challenges now and needed support from all parties.

“So as GRS chairman, I am very appreciative of Sabah Umno liaison chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin who has decided to stick with the state government;” said Hajiji, who is also state Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman.

Earlier, Bung said that Sabah Umno would stick with the GRS coalition government despite the central leadership’s decision to retract support for the PN government.

However, Bung, who is also Kinabatangan MP, said he and the other Sabah Umno MP — Kimanis MP Datuk Mohamad Alamin, would comply with the party’s stand and decision not to support the current government.

He said those that did not would have to leave the party.

Last night, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that Umno was pulling back its support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and would push forward a new interim prime minister.