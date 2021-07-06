MAHB files police report over online investment portal posting

Along with the police report, MAHB said it also filed a complaint with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, as well as issued a cease and desist letter to the owner of the portal to demand that the offending article be removed. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) has made a police report over a post on an online investment portal which it described as “baseless and untrue.”

The article titled, “MOH sold, and Malaysia for sale? MYEG Bhd sponsored the BP Healthcare and MAHB COVID-19 scam endorsed by DG Tan Sri Noor Hisham Abdullah?” was posted on the community blog of the klse.i3investor.com portal on July 3, 2021.

“The police report was made on the basis that allegations made in the posting are not only baseless and untrue but also malicious in nature with the intention of damaging the reputation and integrity of MAHB and its group chief executive officer,” the airports operator said in a statement today.

Along with the police report, MAHB said it also filed a complaint with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission, as well as issued a cease and desist letter to the owner of the portal to demand that the offending article be removed.

“We are also demanding the author desist from making any further statements on the matter,” it said, adding that MAHB viewed the matter seriously “as the posting has brought disrepute to our organisation and lowered our image in the eyes of the public and stakeholders.”

The post has since been removed from the portal. — Bernama



