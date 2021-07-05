Wan Ahmad Fayhsal dismisses report claiming he will contest Bagan Serai parliamentary seat in GE15

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Ahmad Kamal speaks during a Perikatan Nasional event at Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur September 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Youth Wing’s chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal today denied saying that he will contest in the Bagan Serai Parliamentary seat for the 15th general election (GE15).

He said that the party has yet to make any decision regarding the seats to be contested during GE15.

“Not true.

“The report circulated today is incorrect. The party never made any decision regarding any seat.

“Service to the people remains the priority of the entire party machinery in the success of the National Recovery Plan,” he posted on his Facebook today.

Earlier today Utusan Malaysia reported Wan Ahmad as saying that he will contest the Bagan Serai Parliamentary seat during the 15th general election.

The deputy youth and sports minister was even reported saying that he has the blessing of party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He was also quoted saying the Bagan Serai’s Bersatu division officially wanted him to represent Perikatan National (PN) as their candidate for the seat.

“I have received the ‘blessings’ without having any obstacles from the division, state and presidential levels for the Parliamentary seat, even though I have not received an official mandate,” he told Utusan Malaysia in an exclusive interview.

Wan Ahmad’s statement is likely to cause friction among his party members as the Parliamentary seat is currently held by his comrade Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali.

Dr Noor Azmi, who is the deputy health minister, won the seat under Barisan National’s (BN) ticket in the previous general election before joining Bersatu.

On whether Noor Azmi will be sidelined, Wan Ahmad was reported saying: “I have no answer to that question, it needs to be asked to the leaders themselves, the Bersatu division, the state level and president."

Previously there was talk that Wan Ahmad was interested in the Titiwangsa constituency.