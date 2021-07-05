National Recovery Phase Two: Selected businesses, services in Pahang, Perak, Terengganu, Kelantan and Perlis allowed to resume operations

R. Kunasekar (second right) with his brother R. Karupayah, cutting a customers’ hair after barber service was allowed to operate under the National Recovery Plan Phase Two, in Simpang Pulai, Ipoh, July 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Certain commercial and distribution sectors, including car washes and hairdressers, in Pahang, Perak, Terengganu, Kelantan and Perlis, have been allowed to resume operations as the five states transition to Phase Two of the movement control under the National Recovery Plan today.

Most businessmen and workers in those sectors expressed relief and were glad because they could begin earning again and boost their families’ incomes.

In Lipis PAHANG, car wash operator Rafiq Huzzairi Ramzan, 27, hoped the approval given to businesses like his will not be taken back any time soon as he had nearly depleted his savings after not operating for several months.

“I don’t have an issue with complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP) because we are also concerned for our own safety...in fact, when the cases rose, we only washed the exterior of the vehicle as we wanted to shorten the length of time and reduce interactions with customers,” the employer of four workers said.

In PERAK, the owner of DMT Car Spa and Retailing, Wan Amaluddin Wan Azemin, 29, said the transition to the next phase enabled him to resume his business operations, especially car washing machines and equipment that have gone idle for so long due to lack of use.

Moss Barber owner Ezuan Husaini Rosli, 28, meanwhile said the public could now avail themselves to his services subject to SOP compliance, while Balan Krishnan, 53, the owner of a stationery store owner in Silibin, said that the reopening of his business would help customers secure the products and services they needed.

In TERENGGANU, car wash owner Muhammad Akram Rani, 28, was delighted as he could ‘live again’ and begin his business today.

He said he had almost run out of options to cover all his expenses and loans, including the monthly rental of his premises at Bukit Bayas in Kuala Terengganu.

“The rental for the car wash site only is already RM1,000. This doesn’t include other expenses like the housing loan, food and drink. My five workers also suffered the same fate when we were forced to close,” he said.

Meanwhile, Matt Barber Shop founder, Mohd Yusof Taib, who owns 10 hairdressing branches in Terengganu and one in Kuantan, Pahang urged all hairdressers to comply with the SOP to avoid any clusters linked to their business, a situation that might lead to the approval to operate being withdrawn.

In KELANTAN, car wash operator Salnan Mohd Zin, 28, was grateful for the government’s concern in listening to the feedback and views of petty traders by allowing them to resume operations.

“The fact is, this doesn’t only save me but also my two workers, who have not earned anything for two months.

“I had to depend on my savings previously to pay the store rental and support the family,” he said, adding that he begun his business in Kampung Belimbing, Tanah Merah two years ago.

In PERLIS, a civil servant, Izzuddin Barahim, 36, also expressed relief as stationery shops resumed operations as he could now purchase necessary stationeries for his children who are following online learning at home.

Meanwhile, a shoe store employee, Nur Farah Izzati Mohd Fadzil, 20, hoped that Perlis and other nearby states would soon enter Phase Three to allow more business sectors to reopen. — Bernama