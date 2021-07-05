Malaysia reports highest daily number of Covid-19 patients in ICU today at 923

Healthcare workers perform the intubation procedure on a Covid-19 patient in Hospital Serdang’s ICU. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — The Ministry of Health added 923 Covid-19 patients in the public healthcare system’s near-maxed out intensive care units (ICU) today, the highest recorded in a single day to date.

Today is the second day in a row MOH has registered ICU cases over 910. Yesterday, the ministry said 917 patients had required intensive care.

Today’s number of patients requiring ventilators were also at a staggering rate of 433, the ministry revealed in a tweet this evening.

This comes as daily Covid-19 cases rose to 6,387 from a slightly lower figure yesterday, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced today.

July has seen no days of cases dipping below 6,000 to date despite public health authorities having imposed a month-long lockdown.

Selangor is still contributing the most number of cases as the country’s most populous state continues to ramp up testing. Nearly a third — 2,610 — of cases as of noon came from Selangor.

Kuala Lumpur came in second with 819 cases.

Cumulative positive cases are now 785,039 but with a total number of discharged cases at 710,018.

The number of discharged patients today is 4,532, the Ministry of Health said.

Meanwhile Covid-19 claimed 77 more lives as at noon, bringing the total number of deaths to 5,574.

June alone saw the number of deaths surged at a record pace from previous months.