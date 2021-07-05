Covid-19: Perlis expects to move to National Recovery Plan’s phase three by October, says state secretary

State Secretary Azman Mohd Yusof said this based on the increase in the state’s Covid-19 vaccination capacity to 3,500 doses per day through three vaccination centres (PPVs), four private PPVs and a mobile vaccination team. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KANGAR, July 5 — The Perlis government believes it can move to Phase Three of Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan (PPN) by October, said State Secretary Azman Mohd Yusof.

He said this based on the increase in the state’s Covid-19 vaccination capacity to 3,500 doses per day through three vaccination centres (PPVs), four private PPVs and a mobile vaccination team.

“If Perlis obtains an adequate supply of vaccines, I am confident that we will be able to achieve herd immunity of 80 per cent by the last quarter, which is in October or November at the latest,” he told Bernama today.

He said that as of July 3, Perlis had achieved a vaccination rate of 27.27 per cent or 69,513 people and it is expected to increase to 80 per cent by the end of this year and to take a holistic effort of all parties involved in combating Covid-19.

Yesterday, Perlis recorded zero Covid-19 cases, with 597 cases accumulated as of July 4. — Bernama