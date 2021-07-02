Ismail Sabri: Eight more areas in Sabah, Sarawak, Kedah and Penang under EMCO from Sunday to July 17

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Ismail Sabri Yaakob said five of them are in Sabah and one each in Sarawak, Kedah, and Penang. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Putrajaya today announced eight more localities in four states to undergo the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from July 4 to 17 due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Ismail Sabri Yaakob said five of them are in Sabah and one each in Sarawak, Kedah, and Penang.

The affected areas in Sabah are Kampung Siasai Dundau and Kampung Pantai Emas which are both located in Kota Belud. The first village recorded eight Covid-19 cases while the second logged 10.

Kampung Naruntung in Pitas recorded 21 cases while Kampung Iban Kuala Nansang in Tawau has eight cases so far. Kampung Babagon in Penampang has seen 11 cases so far.

In Sarawak, the Malang anak Bada longhouse in Sungai Bayan, Mukah, has recorded 38 cases.

In Kedah, 471 cases were detected in the Jimat Jaya factory, Bukit Makmur light industry and workers’ hostel in Taman Seroja, Sungai Lalang, Kuala Muda.

In Penang, 118 cases were found in Taman Nagasari Mukim 6, Seberang Perai Tengah.

Ismail Sabri said the SOPs for the above EMCO is the same as previous cases.

The senior federal minister also announced an extension on the EMCO for Kampung Gusi Kinarut in Papar, Sabah until July 17. It was supposed to end tomorrow but health officials have found more than the 155 cases so far.

Three places in Sabah where the EMCO will end as scheduled tomorrow are Kawasan Semarak in Tawau, Kampung Skim Pamalan in Keningau and the Kampung Pasir Putih low-cost housing project in Putatan.

The EMCO for the Awam Desa Rejang housing in Kuala Lumpur and Gabriel Bujang Anak Ikau Longhouse at Sungai Lepah in Tanjung Manis, Mukah, Sarawak will also end as scheduled.

Ismail hopes residents in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur which will undergo a two-week EMCO starting tomorrow will abide by all SOPs in order to flatten the Covid-19 curve.

“It is everyone’s responsibility and let us work together regardless of religion, race and political ideologies in order to break the Covid 19 infection chain,” he said.