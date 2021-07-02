Ismail Sabri: Commissioner of oaths, criminal trials allowed under lockdown

Senior Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the National Security Council (NSC) took note of the importance of commissioner of oaths when it came to business deals in the property and banking industry. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Commissioner of oaths will be allowed to operate under the current lockdown.

Senior Minister for Defence Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the National Security Council (NSC) took note of the importance of commissioner of oaths when it came to business deals in the property and banking industry.

“The NSC has decided to allow commissioner of oaths’ offices to open during Phase 1 of the National Recovery Plan,” he said, adding that the exception was in areas where the emergency movement control order (EMCO) is being enforced.

The NSC has also decided that trials for criminal cases may continue during the first phase, again with the exception of EMCO areas.

“Civil cases like tribunal cases can be conducted online,” he said.

The country is currently under a movement control order, with some businesses allowed to operate till 10pm but no dine-in is allowed.

The MCO is expected to continue until the country records under 4,000 cases daily.