Ebit Lew named Palestine Goodwill Ambassador

Ebit Lew (left) receiving his appointment as the Palestine Goodwill Ambassador. — Picture via Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Malaysian preacher Ustaz Ebit Lew has been awarded the title of Palestine Goodwill Ambassador.

Currently on a humanitarian mission to the war-torn state, Lew shared the good news with his followers on his Facebook.

“We were invited by Palestine’s Foreign Ministry, Development Ministry and Culture and Youth Ministry for a meeting.

“We were treated well. Very touching. Allahuakbar. We are nobody. Just wanted to help,” he wrote.

Lew said during the meeting, they discussed future programmes in Palestine adding that he would be working with Palestine’s Foreign Ministry for a cultural exhibition on heroism and sacrifice.

“This is for the younger generation there. Their identity and land have been taken. Many lost their lives. Families are left with no future generations.”

Lew thanked the Palestine government for the hospitality and also fellow Malaysians for their prayers.

In an earlier post, Lew shared that he had started a soup kitchen in Gaza.

“We would cook for 200 people and the effort will be continued even when we return to Malaysia.

“We will pay a chef monthly to do the cooking,” he said, adding that 200 among the poor were chosen to receive food.

It was previously reported that Lew successfully entered Gaza on June 28.

The preacher and his entourage are the first humanitarian team in the world that have been granted access to pass the Rafah Crossing Point between Egypt and the Gaza Strip since violence erupted between the Palestinian group Hamas and Israeli forces in May.



