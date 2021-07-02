Despite not being a registered party, Pejuang keen to welcome other Johor political leaders into its fold

Johor Parti Pejuang Tanah Air’s Dr Zaini Abu Bakar (centre, seated) assisted by Johor Pejuang pro-tem deputy chief Nornekman Osman (right) conducting a health check on a homeless person during the Insani Pejuang Johor programme, July 2, 2021. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, July 2 — The temporary committee for Johor’s state chapter of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) is not dismissing the possibility of other political party leaders in the state joining them.

The Johor Pejuang pro-tem deputy chief Nornekman Osman said Pejuang, which has yet to be registered, has always welcomed anyone to join its membership.

“We are just a small party but we believe that in Johor there are some political party leaders who are keen to join us.

“I can’t reveal anything now and this would also depend on whether the Registrar of Societies’ (RoS) will allow Pejuang to register as a political party on July 9 following the court order,” he said.

Nornekman also declined to say if Johor Pejuang’s possible new members are from Umno, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) or other political parties.

“Any official announcement would also be made by Sri Gading MP Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh, who is Pejuang’s pro-tem Johor chief,” said Nornekman when met at the city’s homeless hub in Laman Tun Sri Lanang along Jalan Ibrahim here today.

He was part of Pejuang’s non-governmental organisation (NGO) arm Insani Pejuang Johor which is assisting the city’s homeless with food and health checks. They were also joined by Johor chapter of the Malaysian Red Crescent Society.

Present was Umno’s former Nusajaya assemblyman Dr Zaini Abu Bakar, who is now with Johor Pejuang, to assist in conducting health checks in his capacity as a public health specialist.

Earlier, Normekman was commenting on Pejuang’s chances in Johor following rumours that several state political party leaders were keen to join the party and its preparation for a general election.

The former Bersatu Youth leader however said that Pejuang’s priority was awaiting its official status as a political party after it was granted a court order last Friday (June 25) compelling Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, as the home minister, to make a decision concerning its pending application to register itself as a political party within the 14 days.

“For Johor, Pejuang has around 3,000 members and have representatives in all of the state’s 26 parliamentary constituencies.

“At the same time we also have 18 working committees to oversee the party’s activities in the state,” said Nornekman.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaini dismissed rumours that he will make a political comeback as a candidate under Pejuang, adding that such decisions was up to the party’s leadership.

At present, he said his commitment was as a party member to assist Pejuang in their community activities for the under-privileged.

“On any sort of party post, I will leave the decision to Pejuang’s leadership as my role is now to assist the party in their community activities,” said Dr Zaini after he was asked on the possibility that he will contest his former state seat that is now known as Kota Iskandar under Pejuang.

Dr Zaini, who quit Umno and joined Bersatu shortly after the 14th general elections, said what made him join Pejuang this year was the party’s community service platform to assist the needy.

“I was attracted to the party’s active community activities where I can volunteer my services as a medical doctor.

“I have always been active in serving the community even after I ended my term serving as the Nusajaya assemblyman after May 2018,” said Dr Zaini, who has more than 30 years of medical experience.