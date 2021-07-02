Covid-19: Sarawak Health Dept declares three new clusters in Bau, Mukah and Meradong

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), in a statement today, said that the Jalan Sagang Cluster in Bau is a community cluster that was detected involving several families in two villages in Jalan Sagang. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, July 2 — The Sarawak Health Department today declared three new clusters detected in Bau, Mukah and Meradong, bringing the total number of active clusters in the state to 97.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), in a statement today, said that the Jalan Sagang Cluster in Bau is a community cluster that was detected involving several families in two villages in Jalan Sagang.

“A total of 55 individuals were screened and 29 of them tested positive for Covid-19, including the index case, while another 26 were found negative,” according to the statement.

The KM85 cluster in Mukah is a cluster at the workplace that was detected involving an oil palm plantation in an area placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) at KM85, Jalan Mukah-Selangau.

A total of 348 individuals linked to this cluster were screened, with 92 cases detected positive for Covid-19 including index cases, while another 251 were negative and five other cases are still awaiting laboratory results.

Meanwhile, the Sungai Gamong Cluster in Meradong is another community cluster, involving a longhouse in an area placed under EMCO, located in Batu 3, Jalan KJD, Sungai Gamong.

“A total of 39 individuals have been screened, with 13 detected positive for COVID-19 including the index case, 25 cases were found to be negative and one case is still awaiting laboratory results,” it said.

A total of 440 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Sarawak today, with 277 cases detected in Serian, Kuching, Song, Sibu and Mukah, with four new deaths reported, bringing the total number of fatalities due to the pandemic to 417.

JPBN also decided to impose EMCO in two localities each in Saratok, Betong and Sungai Bayan, Mukah, following the increase in positive Covid-19 cases in the areas.

These include at Rumah Panjang (Rh) Amban, Sungai Rian, Saratok, starting tomorrow until July 17, and Rh Malang anak Bada, Sungai Bayan, Mukah (July 4 to 17); while the EMCO in Rh Inchang, Skriau Ai, Sri Aman has been extended until July 9. — Bernama