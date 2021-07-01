Report: Kedah MB says won’t help those who raise white flag for help, cites propaganda against govt

According to a report in Utusan Malaysia, Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor claimed the use of the white flag is merely political propaganda to further nail the notion that the government has failed them. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — The Kedah government has reportedly said it will not be sending help to anyone who raises the white flag to ask for help to get through the Covid-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown.

Utusan Malaysia reported Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor saying only those who lodge a request for help by phone to the official channel the Disaster Control Operation Centre (PKOB) will be given food aide throughout the current movement control order.

“We have distributed PKOB numbers for all districts and the numbers for the people’s representative service center for the public to call for food aid.

“You do not need to raise the white flag to ask PKOB for help when you can use social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook,” Sanusi was quoted saying in Utusan Malaysia.

Sanusi claimed the use of the white flag is merely political propaganda to further nail the notion that the government has failed them.

“I’ve said this repeatedly that this is political propaganda to give the perception that his government has failed when in fact it is doing well in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

Despite Sanusi’s claim, the movement called #BenderaPutih was started by the public as a means to signal for help and to aid fellow citizens who are struggling to cope with the lockdown.

Following the start of the campaign, many other politicians have gone to the ground to find these flags and offer aid, while other members of the public have started charity drive to help those affected.