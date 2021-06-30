IRB service counters to operate by appointment starting tomorrow

In a statement today, the IRB said the counter operating hours would be from 8am to noon, subject to the working days in each state. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 ― All tax service counters at branch offices, satellite centres and revenue service centres (PKH) of the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) will operate by appointment beginning July 1.

In a statement today, the IRB said the counter operating hours would be from 8 am to noon, subject to the working days in each state.

The appointment can be made via e-Janji Temu at www.hasil.gov.my, it said.

“The IRB would like to advise customers who have appointments to always update their Covid-19 Risk Status on the MySejahtera application and comply with every standard operating procedure set by the government to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the statement.

All enquiries can be directed to Hasil Care Line at 03-8911 1000/603-8911 1100 (overseas) or HASiL Live Chat or Feedback Form on the IRB's official portal. ― Bernama