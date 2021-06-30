Dewan Rakyat Speaker, Dewan Negara president say informed PM of Agong’s wish for Parliament to meet before Aug 1

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun and Dewan Negara President Tan Sri Rais Yatim said in a joint statement that Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah conveyed this to them during their audience yesterday, stressing the urgent need to convene the special sitting. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — The leaders of both Houses of Parliament said they have informed the prime minister that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong wanted the federal legislature to meet before the Emergency expires in August.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun and Dewan Negara President Tan Sri Rais Yatim said in a joint statement that Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah conveyed this to them during their audience yesterday, stressing the urgent need to convene the special sitting.

“The royal decree by the Yang Di Pertuan Agong has also been forwarded to the prime minister where it was suggested to the prime minister that a special sitting be held before August 1 in accordance with the existing legal provisions,” they said.

The two also gave their commitment to organise the special sitting before August 1 as proposed to them by the Agong.

