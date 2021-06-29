Nationwide enforcement of Ops Patuh from July 1, says home minister

The Home Ministry will request a list of service sectors that were allowed to operate from the International Trade and Industry Ministry and make a comparison with the Health Ministry on the list of factories with Covid-19 cases. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA TERENGGANU, June 29 — The large-scale enforcement of Ops Patuh will be implemented nationwide from July 1, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

He said the ministry would coordinate the operation with all agencies under 21 ministries to ensure compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) of Phase One of Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan.

“So, those who are allowed to operate should get ready...if we detect any SOP violation, we will arrest and impose a maximum compound,” he said in a news conference after the SOP compliance operation around Terengganu today.

Elaborating, he said the local authorities would be instructed to conduct snap checks at certain locations and the police would implement roadblocks in the effort to lower the Covid-19 cases in the country.

The Home Ministry would also request a list of service sectors that were allowed to operate from the International Trade and Industry Ministry and make a comparison with the Health Ministry on the list of factories with Covid-19 cases.

“We will do this together with the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry and the Companies Commission of Malaysia to identify whether these factories are really allowed to operate in the listed sectors,” he said.

In another development, Hamzah said he also held discussions with the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia to curb illegal fishing activities by foreign fishermen in the country.

“I also urged the local maritime community to become the eyes and ears to the government regarding the encroachment of foreign fishermen into the country’s waters,” he said.

Also present at the news conference were the Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency director-general Maritime Admiral Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som. — Bernama