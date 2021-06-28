State minister: Over 540,000 Sabahans vaccinated against Covid-19 as at June 28

Health workers administer Covid-19 vaccine doses at the Selangor Covid-19 Vaccination Programme at Dewan Seri Siantan in Selayang June 28, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, June 28 — A total 544,893 Sabahans have received the Covid-19 vaccine under the state-level National Immunisation Programme as of today, said Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is also the state government spokesman on Covid-19 said 376,202 individuals received their first dose while 168,691 people had completed both doses under the immunisation programme implemented statewide.

“A total 873,818 individuals have registered for vaccination in Sabah including 5,243 new registrations today,” he said in a statement.

On the development of Covid-19 in Sabah, Masidi said 258 new cases were recorded today bringing the cumulative number of cases in the state to 69,025.

Meanwhile, 169 patients had recovered and discharged from hospitals, bringing the cumulative total of patients who had recovered from the infection to 66,850.

No new deaths or clusters were reported in Sabah today, he added. — Bernama