PM: Govt to consider allowing companies to resume full operations if workers vaccinated against Covid-19

A store keeper at Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman watching the live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announcing the Pemerkasa programme in this file picture taken on March 17, 2021. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — The government is ready to consider allowing companies to resume full operations if all the workers have been fully vaccinated, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) is coordinating the Public-Private Partnership Covid-19 Industry Immunisation Programme (Pikas) as an incentive to companies and industries to use their premises as Vaccination Centres (PPVs) and conduct immunisation programmes for employees.

He said the government would be supplying the vaccines, while the company or factory would make the logistical arrangements.

“This cooperation is important to boost vaccination rates immediately so that the ongoing Covid-19 transmission in the workplace can be stopped and better controlled,” he said.

Muhyiddin said this while announcing the National People’s Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih) via a live telecast today.

He added that RM150 million will be allocated for the implementation of Pikas as well as to alleviate companies’ costs.

Meanwhile, employers registered under the Human Resources Development Corporation (HRD Corp) could use up to 10 per cent of their remaining current levy for the cost of management and purchase of Covid-19 vaccines.

The government has also agreed to provide tax deductions on expenses encompassing the cost of equipment and services in setting up the PPVs by employers, he said.

Additionally, the tax deduction on Covid-19 contributions through community or charitable projects has also been extended to cover contributions to PPVs, he added.

According to statistics as of June 26, seven million Covid-19 vaccination doses have been administered to five million people.

About 15.5 per cent of the population have received their first dose, while close to two million people or six per cent of the population have completed their second dose.

Muhyiddin said this shows that Malaysia has successfully maintained its inoculation rate at an average of more than 200,000 per day over the past seven days.

He noted that 16.3 million individuals have registered for vaccinations, to-date.

“Based on this achievement, the government is optimistic that we are on the right track. As such, the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme will continue to be strengthened to boost the capacity and speed up the provision of vaccines to the people,” he added. — Bernama