Political party division leader among six nabbed for gambling

IPOH, June 27 —Police detained six men, including a political party’s division leader, who were engrossed in playing poker at a house in Taman Tapah Indah, near Tapah, last night.

Tapah district police chief, Supt Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail, said that the six men, aged 38 to 56, were detained, following a public tip-off, at 10 pm.

“A deck of cards and RM1,774 in cash were also seized in the raid,” he said in a statement tonight.

Wan Azharuddin said that they were all released on police bail.

He said that the case was being investigated under Section 7(2) of the Common Gaming House Act 1953, Section 269 of the Penal Code, and Regulation 17 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations 2021.

“Police would like to advise the community always to comply with the law and regulations that are in force. Stern action will be taken against those who flout them,” he said. — Bernama