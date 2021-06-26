Tok Pa: Govt will ensure internet access available to all

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the government had also allocated over RM700 million to improve digital infrastructure involving Internet access in Kelantan for the period 2020 to 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MACHANG, June 26 — The government will ensure that its plan on making internet access available nationwide, especially in the rural areas is achieved, so that all levels of society will be able to enjoy better communication networks, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economic Affairs) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

He said this would include the transformation of 873 Community Internet Centres (PIK) nationwide as educational centres to facilitate home-based learning and teaching (PdPR).

“The PIK transformation is also to turn them into entrepreneurial trade centres like in Kelantan, where 70 PIKs have been selected for the project which began this year,” he told reporters after inspecting the communication tower project in Kampung Kubang Tebik, here today.

In addition, Mustapa said the government had also allocated over RM700 million to improve digital infrastructure involving Internet access in Kelantan for the period 2020 to 2022.

He said the allocation was for the upgrading of 1,232 communication towers, construction of 85 new towers and extending high-speed fiber optic network to 54,904 premises.

“When all these projects are completed, 4G network coverage will reach 96.3 per cent in 2022. To date, there are 1,245 cell towers throughout Kelantan, of which 93.15 per cent are for 4G services, 95.98 per cent (3G) and 97.14 per cent (2G),” he said.

Elaborating, Mustapa said 18 new communication towers were erected in April and May this year, one each in Jeli, Tanah Merah, and Pasir Puteh; two each in Gua Musang and Bachok, four in Machang and seven in Pasir Mas.

“All these towers are located in the rural areas in line with the policy to bridge the digital divide between cities and villages,” he said.

On his visit here, Mustapa said the communication tower in Kampung Kubang Tebik was a project under the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA) in Kelantan, which would benefit over 600 residents in the village.

“Alhamdulillah, what has been planned in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, is becoming a reality. What is important, we want to ensure that every government plan will be implemented in villages such as Kampung Kubang Tebik and other rural areas including Orang Asli settlements,” he said. — Bernama